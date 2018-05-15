Home / Community Bulletin Board / Reminder: ACSD Job Fair May 26th

Reminder: ACSD Job Fair May 26th

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 5 Views

The Anderson County Sheriff Department will be hosting a Job Fair on Saturday, May 26, 2018. It will begin at 8:00 am and last until approximately 4:00 pm at the Detention Facility located at 308 Public Safety Ln. in Clinton. The fair will be open to any eligible applicants looking to begin a career in law enforcement. There are currently several openings in the Sheriff Department including positions in the Patrol Division (only for POST certified applicants), Jail Division (no prior certifications required), and Communications (no prior certifications required).
Interested parties must be at least 21 years of age and bondable, must be a U.S. citizen, be a high school graduate or its equivalent (GED), cannot have been convicted of a felony or of a misdemeanor, cannot have been released or discharged from the Armed Services except by honorable discharge, must have a valid Tennessee Drivers License or the ability to obtain one, must be able to pass a psychological exam, must be able to pass a medical physical exam, must have good moral character as determined by a background investigation, and must pass a Civil Service test.
Interested parties must arrive at the jail by 8:00 am and bring with them a driver’s license, copy of birth certificate, copy of high school diploma or GED, and a copy of a DD214 (if applicable). Each interested party will be required to complete an employment application and if eligible, will be administered the Civil Service test at 9:00 am. Those applicants passing the Civil Service test will be interviewed afterwards. To obtain an application before hand visit www.tnacso.net and click on the employment section. Applications can also be obtained at the Sheriff’s Office or the Detention Facility.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

2nd Annual Public Works Community Open House May 24th

(Oak Ridge press release)  Come experience The Power of Public Works at the 2nd Annual Public Works …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved