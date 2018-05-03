Reminder: 14th Annual Clinch River Spring Antique Fair Friday & Saturday

The 14th Annual Clinch River Spring Antique Fair is this weekend in Historic Downtown Clinton.

The annual event begins on Friday night with a Kick-Off Party from 6 to 9 pm and continues with Saturday’s main event from 9 am to 5 pm, rain or shine.

During the Kick-Off Party on Friday, the shops in downtown Clinton will stay open late, there will be food vendors out and about and the Knoxville bluegrass band Wild Blue Yonder will perform.

Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm, the streets of downtown Clinton will be closed to vehicle traffic and lined by approximately 100 antique dealers and artisans from all over the region in what has become not only one East Tennessee’s biggest and best one-day antique shows, but also makes regular appearances in regional and national publications as one of the best such events in the country.

There will be food vendors downtown on Saturday as well as an antique car show.

On Sunday, the antique shops downtown will open their doors from 1 to 5 pm for those who may prefer to do their shopping in a less crowded atmosphere or so that people can stop in and pick up the larger items they purchased on Saturday.