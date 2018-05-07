RCSO says two juveniles arrested in connection to threats

Sunday, the Roane County Sheriff’s Office announced that two juvenile males were arrested Sunday in connection to threats made over the weekend against Roane County High School, also known as Kingston High.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the sheriff’s office said the two juveniles will have a detention hearing Monday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office says they received numerous complaints about threats made to the school over the weekend, but have not disclosed the nature of those threats.

The RCSO says it takes all threats seriously and that they “will investigate and prosecute to the fullest,” according to the Facebook post.