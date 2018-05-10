Home / Local News / Public notice of OR Emergency Communication District Board meeting

Public notice of OR Emergency Communication District Board meeting

Jim Harris

Notice is hereby given that the Oak Ridge City Council will convene as the Oak Ridge Emergency Communication District’s Board of Directors on Monday, May 14, 2018 at 6:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building Courtroom. The purpose of the meeting is to amend the FY2018 budget for the Emergency Communications District Fund. Pursuant to Tennessee’s Emergency Communications District Law (Tennessee Code Annotated §7-86- 101 – §7-86-151), the City of Oak Ridge has established an emergency communications district known as the Oak Ridge Emergency Communication District. City Council has been designated to act as the Oak Ridge Emergency Communication’s District’s Board of Directors. Contact the City Clerk’s office for more information at (865) 425-3411.

