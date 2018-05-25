Home / Community Bulletin Board / Pools at Norris Dam, Cove Lake state parks open this weekend
Pictured left-right: Ethan Comer, Isaiah Wallace, Briana White, Dalton Linkes, Cassie Kohlmeyer, Jordan Goins, Jordan Comer, Devon Reeves. (Norris Dam State Park photo)

Pools at Norris Dam, Cove Lake state parks open this weekend

The pool at Norris Dam State Park opens for the 2018 season on Saturday, May 26. Lounge chairs are available and there are several picnic tables nearby.

Hours of operation are 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m., Wednesday-Sunday. The pool is only open on Mondays and Tuesdays during holiday weeks.

Admission is $5.00 per person ages four and older, and $3.00 for campers and cabin guests. Pool passes are available for $140.00 and are good for 40 visits during the 2018 season.

As a public safety precaution, children age three and younger must wear Little Swimmer pants at all times anywhere beyond the gate (includes ramp to deck, deck and in the pool).

More information can be found at https://tnstateparks.com/parks/about/norris-dam.

Cove Lake State Park’s swimming pool opens Saturday at 11 am.

The pool will be open for the season Wednesdays through Sundays from 11 am until 7 pm.  It’s closed on Monday and Tuesday, through Sunday, July 29.

Admission to the Cove Lake Park pool is $5 per person.  Camping guests pay $2.50 per person.

