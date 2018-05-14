Home / Obituaries / Paul Franklin Hunley, age 77, of Lake City

Paul Franklin Hunley, age 77, of Lake City

Paul Franklin Hunley, age 77, of Lake City, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 11, 2018. Paul was born on March 5, 1941 in Lake City, Tennessee to the late Otha and Flossie Martin Hunley. Paul was a Baptist Minister who pastored numerous churches in Campbell County. He was a hard worker and a devoted minister. Paul loved music and his family. In addition to his parents, Paul is preceded in death by his wife, M. Inez Taylor Hunley, brother, James Hunley, and sisters: Louise Hunley, and Loucille Dabney.
Survivors:
Daughter             Sarah Hunley of Oliver Springs
Brother                John Hunley and Brenda of Lake City
Sister                   Mildred Slover of Lake City
And a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.
Visitation: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Monday, May 14, 2018 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.
Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Monday, May 14, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.
Interment: Family and Friends will meet at Hatmaker Funeral Home at 10:15 AM, on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 to go in procession to the Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City for an 11:00 AM graveside service with Military Honors presented by the Campbell County Honor Guard.
Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

