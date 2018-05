Party Friday to raise money to preserve Wildcat Den

A Wildcat Den Preservation Party on Friday will feature the band Soul Sanction.

The Preservation Party is promoted by the Oak Ridge Heritage and Preservation Association.

It is scheduled from 7-10:30 p.m. Friday, May 11, at the Midtown Community Center at 102 Robertsville Road.

All proceeds will be used for the preservation of the Wildcat Den.

Tickets are $20, and they are available at TNBank, Through the Looking Glass, and Ferrell Shop.