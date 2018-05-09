Park Rangers to lead OR hike Saturday

Join park rangers for a hike along the Cedar Hill Greenway in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, on Saturday, May 12.

The hike will begin at Cedar Hill Park, former location of Cedar Hill Elementary School. Along the hike, rangers will discuss the early school system of Oak Ridge, early shopping centers, and housing in the Clinton Engineer Works. This 2.5 mile hike is considered moderately difficult, and some parts of the trail can wash out after a strong storm.

Visitors are encouraged to wear appropriate footwear, insect repellent, and sunscreen, and bring drinking water.

Cedar Hill Park is located at the intersection of Outer Drive and Michigan Avenue in Oak Ridge. For more information, visit the National Park Service desk inside the Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge, or call at (865) 482-1942.

Visitors are encouraged to visit our website for more information on the park at https://www.nps.gov/mapr/oakridge.htm.