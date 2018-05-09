Home / Community Bulletin Board / Park Rangers to lead OR hike Saturday

Park Rangers to lead OR hike Saturday

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 5 Views

Join park rangers for a hike along the Cedar Hill Greenway in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, on Saturday, May 12.

The hike will begin at Cedar Hill Park, former location of Cedar Hill Elementary School. Along the hike, rangers will discuss the early school system of Oak Ridge, early shopping centers, and housing in the Clinton Engineer Works. This 2.5 mile hike is considered moderately difficult, and some parts of the trail can wash out after a strong storm.

Visitors are encouraged to wear appropriate footwear, insect repellent, and sunscreen, and bring drinking water.

Cedar Hill Park is located at the intersection of Outer Drive and Michigan Avenue in Oak Ridge. For more information, visit the National Park Service desk inside the Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge, or call at (865) 482-1942.

Visitors are encouraged to visit our website for more information on the park at https://www.nps.gov/mapr/oakridge.htm.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Clinch Valley holding GREAT FUTURES event

(Submitted) On Wednesday, May 16th, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Clinch Valley will …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved