Home / Community Bulletin Board / Outdoor Kingston hosting fundraiser concert

Outdoor Kingston hosting fundraiser concert

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 3 Views

Outdoor Kingston will be hosting a concert featuring The Riversharks with the opening act by Joey Pierce at the Roane State Community College Theatre on Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 6:00 PM to benefit their Fort Paws Dog Park project. Tickets are on sale at area businesses, including Bet’s Pets, Dogs Inn, Enrichment Federal Credit Union Kingston, Enrichment Federal Credit Union Midtown, Everly Blu, Griffin and Davis Law Firm, Rocky Top Markets, SailAway Realty, and Zoomerz Markets. The tickets are $15.00 each. Seating is limited, so advanced purchase is recommended.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

CHS bands to perform Thursday

Thursday night, a concert will be held in the Don Lockard Gymnasium at Clinton High …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved