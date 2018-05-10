Outdoor Kingston hosting fundraiser concert

Outdoor Kingston will be hosting a concert featuring The Riversharks with the opening act by Joey Pierce at the Roane State Community College Theatre on Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 6:00 PM to benefit their Fort Paws Dog Park project. Tickets are on sale at area businesses, including Bet’s Pets, Dogs Inn, Enrichment Federal Credit Union Kingston, Enrichment Federal Credit Union Midtown, Everly Blu, Griffin and Davis Law Firm, Rocky Top Markets, SailAway Realty, and Zoomerz Markets. The tickets are $15.00 each. Seating is limited, so advanced purchase is recommended.
