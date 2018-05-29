ORPD: One killed in Sunday crash

One person was killed in a head-on collision on Melton Lake Drive in Oak Ridge late Sunday night.

The two-vehicle crash was reported shortly before 11:30 pm Sunday just south of the tower at the Oak Ridge rowing course finish line. It involved a sport utility vehicle and a Comcast utility bucket truck.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but it appears that the SUV crossed the center line, striking the Comcast truck head-on, according to Oak Ridge Police.

Authorities reported that a female driver died in the crash, while the other driver was taken to the UT Medical Center, treated and released.

The female driver was trapped, and the Oak Ridge Fire Department had to extricate her. The identity of the woman has not been released yet, but authorities say her relatives have been notified.

Both drivers involved in the crash were wearing seat belts and both were the lone occupants of their respective vehicles.

Melton Lake Drive was closed for about two hours south of Emory Valley Road as authorities investigated.

In addition to the Oak Ridge Police and Fire Departments, Anderson County EMS, Oak Ridge Public Works Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and Knox County Medical Examiner’s Office all responded to the accident scene.