Home / Featured / ORPD: One killed in Sunday crash

ORPD: One killed in Sunday crash

Jim Harris 2 days ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 237 Views

One person was killed in a head-on collision on Melton Lake Drive in Oak Ridge late Sunday night.

The two-vehicle crash was reported shortly before 11:30 pm Sunday just south of the tower at the Oak Ridge rowing course finish line. It involved a sport utility vehicle and a Comcast utility bucket truck.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but it appears that the SUV crossed the center line, striking the Comcast truck head-on, according to Oak Ridge Police.

Authorities reported that a female driver died in the crash, while the other driver was taken to the UT Medical Center, treated and released.

The female driver was trapped, and the Oak Ridge Fire Department had to extricate her. The identity of the woman has not been released yet, but authorities say her relatives have been notified.

Both drivers involved in the crash were wearing seat belts and both were the lone occupants of their respective vehicles.

Melton Lake Drive was closed for about two hours south of Emory Valley Road as authorities investigated.

In addition to the Oak Ridge Police and Fire Departments, Anderson County EMS, Oak Ridge Public Works Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and Knox County Medical Examiner’s Office all responded to the accident scene.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Alexander remarks from TVC Summit

United States Senator Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) today said at the Tennessee Valley Corridor National Summit …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.