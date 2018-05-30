Home / Featured / ORPD IDs woman killed in Sunday night crash as Clinton woman

ORPD IDs woman killed in Sunday night crash as Clinton woman

Jim Harris 1 day ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 125 Views

Oak Ridge Police have identified the woman killed in a two-vehicle, head-on collision late Sunday night on Melton lake Drive as a 37-year-old Clinton woman.

Oak Ridge Police posted information about Sunday’s crash to its social media accounts Tuesday afternoon and identified Jessica Hotchkiss of Clinton as the driver who died in the accident.

The other driver has not been identified by the ORPD, but was taken to UT Medical Center following the crash that occurred at around 11:30 pm Sunday night just south of the tower at the finish line of the Oak Ridge rowing course.

The crash remains under investigation and police say that no additional information will be released at this time.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

State: Unemployment decreased in all 95 Tennessee counties in April

(State press release)  Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam and Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.