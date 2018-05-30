ORPD IDs woman killed in Sunday night crash as Clinton woman

Oak Ridge Police have identified the woman killed in a two-vehicle, head-on collision late Sunday night on Melton lake Drive as a 37-year-old Clinton woman.

Oak Ridge Police posted information about Sunday’s crash to its social media accounts Tuesday afternoon and identified Jessica Hotchkiss of Clinton as the driver who died in the accident.

The other driver has not been identified by the ORPD, but was taken to UT Medical Center following the crash that occurred at around 11:30 pm Sunday night just south of the tower at the finish line of the Oak Ridge rowing course.

The crash remains under investigation and police say that no additional information will be released at this time.