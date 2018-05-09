ORPD announces sign-ups for Junior Police Academy

(ORPD release) The Oak Ridge Junior Police Academy will be held this summer, June 18 through June 29. Applications for the program are available now and will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Friday, June 8, 2018.

Junior Police Academy (JPA) Cadets will be grouped by grade, allowing them to interact with other cadets who are of similar age and knowledge. Content will be tailored for cadets at the level they can understand.

One of the sessions will be for 7th and 8th grade students up through high school grades 9-12, including 2018 graduating seniors. The JPA Basic Police School appeals to students who may be interested in a law enforcement career as a Patrol Officer. Training will focus on basic policing and law enforcement techniques.

The other class will cover Crime Scene Investigation (CSI), featuring an intensive week of forensic training focused on the science involved with collecting evidence and solving crimes. This class will be for students in 5th grade up through graduating high school seniors. The class is geared toward those who may be interested in a career in forensic science. Training will be conducted in a classroom and lab setting.

Order of classes will be posted on the registration form. Students will be allowed to attend classes that are age appropriate. Cadets may attend both sessions depending on the number of slots available. Cadets still have to meet the grade level requirement.

Applications are available online. Once complete, they can be mailed to the Oak Ridge Police Department at 200 S. Tulane Avenue, Oak Ridge, TN 37830. Please mark all mail for JPA to the attention of Officer Barry Bunch. Applications may also be picked up and dropped off in person at the ORPD Records Division.

Applications must be submitted by the deadline of 5 p.m. on June 8. Cadets will be informed of acceptance into the program by email. The application and associated release forms must be complete, signed and returned to be considered for the program.