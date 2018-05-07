Home / Community Bulletin Board / ORCB announces Memorial Day concert

Jim Harris

On Monday, May 28th, the Oak Ridge Community Band will present its annual Memorial Day Concert at 7 pm in A.K. Bissell Park.

The concert will be a salute to our military veterans and the men & women currently serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

This is a FREE event; bring chairs or blankets for outdoor seating; a paved area is available for wheelchair seating.

Special guest soloist will be trombone player Dr. Taylor Hughey.  Refreshments by Razzleberry’s Ice Cream Lab.

For more info:  www.orcb.org or call 865-482-3568.

