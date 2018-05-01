OR Senior Center offers “CarFit”

The Oak Ridge Senior Center is offering the CarFit educational program on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is for anyone age 50 and over who would like to have greater comfort and control as well as enhanced driving safety in their vehicles.

CarFit is a program designed by the American Society of Aging, AAA, the AARP, and the American Occupational Therapy Association. A trained CarFit volunteer will ask some simple questions and complete a 13-point checklist with attendees and their vehicle.

The process only takes about 20 minutes and participants will leave with recommended car and driver adjustments to help keep them on the road with greater peace of mind and safety.

The event will be held in the west parking lot of the Oak Ridge Civic Center. There is no cost for this event, but appointments are requested. Drop-ins will also be taken as time and space allow.

Anyone interested in learning more information or making an appointment for the CarFit program should call the Oak Ridge Senior Center front desk at (865) 425-3999.