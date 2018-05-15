OR outdoor pool to open over Memorial Day weekend

(City of Oak Ridge press release) The Oak Ridge Outdoor Swimming Pool will be open to the public over Memorial Day weekend, Saturday, May 26, through Monday, May 28, from noon to 6:00 p.m. each day.

This will be a soft opening over the holiday weekend, with the pool being closed for three days following Memorial Day, from Tuesday, May 29, to Thursday, May 31. An open public swim will be held on Friday, June 1, from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. The outdoor pool will then open for normal summer hours starting Saturday, June 2, 2018.

Events are planned throughout the summer, including movie nights, evening swims, swim lessons, Water Safety Day, and the end of season Puppy Pool Party. A full calendar of events and additional details can be found online at http://orrecparks.oakridgetn.gov/.

The outdoor pool is located at 172 Providence Road. The facility is fed by spring water and considered one of the largest in the nation. Depths range from zero to 13.5 feet. There are 25-meter and 100-meter courses, as well as an offshore island, a shallow water pool with a fountain for young children, and a large grassy beach area. Food and float rental concessions are also available.

If you have any questions about the outdoor pool or other aquatics facilities and programs, contact the City of Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department at (865) 425-3450.