OR man indicted in connection to 2017 robbery

An Oak Ridge man was indicted last month on aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated assault charges in connection to a robbery at Hibachi Burger in Grove Center in January 2017.

A 19-count indictment was returned against 22-year-old Dominique Leshawn Gordon by the Anderson County Grand Jury on April 3. He pleaded not guilty during an arraignment in Anderson County Criminal Court in Clinton on April 30.

Gordon was indicted on one count of aggravated robbery; one count of especially aggravated kidnapping with a weapon when a child, who was then two years old, was involved; eight counts of aggravated kidnapping while committing a felony, confining the victims and interfering with their liberty; and nine counts of aggravated assault while using a gun.

The hold-up was reported on the evening of Tuesday, January 10, 2017. Gordon allegedly entered Hibachi Burger while displaying a firearm, and he demanded money from the register while showing the gun to several employees and customers.

After getting the money, Gordon allegedly fled on foot, but was caught a short time later by Oak Ridge Police Department patrol officers, according to the affidavits filed before the preliminary hearing. Officers who searched him after his arrest found the money that had been taken from the restaurant.

Gordon remains in custody at the Anderson County Jail in Clinton, where he has been since his arrest the night of the robbery on bonds totaling $600,000.