OR Library announces donation drive results

Jim Harris

This year’s donation drive at the Oak Ridge Public Library has been described by library officials as a “great success.”

Donations were collected during the entire month of April on behalf of Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties (ADFAC), and in honor of National Library Week (NLW), which was celebrated April 8th through the 14th.

In a press release issued Monday, library staffers said that they want to thank “everyone who donated items and contributed to all of the NLW events.”

NLW is a celebration of libraries and their integral role within the communities they serve. In turn, the Oak Ridge Public Library says it was “honored to assist the community by hosting a donation drive for ADFAC.”

Thanks to the generosity of patrons and the community, donations totaled more than 30 toiletries, 29 school supplies, $50 in gift cards, and 15 packs of diapers, wipes, and feminine hygiene products.

An ADFAC representative collected the items on Wednesday, May 2.

