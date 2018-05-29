Home / Featured / OR Council to hear proposed budgets Tuesday

City and school officials will present their fiscal year 2019 budgets to Oak Ridge City Council in a special meeting on Tuesday.

The Oak Ridge Board of Education budget has already been approved by the school board.

The proposed municipal budget will be presented by Oak Ridge City Manager Mark Watson.

Tuesday’s special meeting will start at 4 p.m. May 29 in the Oak Ridge Municipal Building Courtroom at 200 South Tulane Avenue.

The City Council will have to approve the city’s budget, which includes the funding for schools, in two separate meetings, or readings. Those meetings are expected to be in June.

Fiscal year 2019 starts July 1.

