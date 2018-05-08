Old LaFollette Post Office to get facelift

The historic LaFollette Post Office will benefit from a $50,000 appropriation included in this year’s state budget at the request of State Senator Ken Yager.

This budget appropriation will be used alongside a $50,000 Asset Enhancement Grant the city received from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development to replace the roof and restore the old Post Office’s windows. The Asset Enhancement Grant covered the cost of having a new roof installed and the appropriation announced this week is expected to take care of the window restoration.

Several years ago, the city gave ownership of the post office, which dates to the 1950s, to a group called Postmark LaFollette, which wants to turn it in to a center for the arts.

Officials are hopeful that making these improvements will help in their efforts to have the Old Post Office added to the National register of Historic Places.