Home / Featured / Old LaFollette Post Office to get facelift

Old LaFollette Post Office to get facelift

Jim Harris 1 min ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 4 Views

The historic LaFollette Post Office will benefit from a $50,000 appropriation included in this year’s state budget at the request of State Senator Ken Yager.

This budget appropriation will be used alongside a $50,000 Asset Enhancement Grant the city received from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development to replace the roof and restore the old Post Office’s windows. The Asset Enhancement Grant covered the cost of having a new roof installed and the appropriation announced this week is expected to take care of the window restoration.

Several years ago, the city gave ownership of the post office, which dates to the 1950s, to a group called Postmark LaFollette, which wants to turn it in to a center for the arts.

Officials are hopeful that making these improvements will help in their efforts to have the Old Post Office added to the National register of Historic Places.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Veterans Appreciation Breakfast Saturday May 12th

Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together this weekend for …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved