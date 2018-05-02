Oak Ridge to celebrate Public Works Week

(Oak Ridge press release) In accordance with the tradition of the American Public Works Association, those who work in professions that provide and maintain public facilities and services will be honored during National Public Works Week, May 20-26, 2018. Activities and programs scheduled for the week will celebrate the contributions of Public Works professionals, as well as the communities they serve.

The American Public Works Association (APWA) values our communities and the role Public Works professionals play in keeping them safe and functioning smoothly. The APWA sponsors National Public Works Week, which is designed to increase public awareness of their contributions as well as to enlighten the public about the duties, practices and goals of Public Works professionals.

Public Works professionals include those who manage water distribution, sewer collection, water and wastewater treatment, streets, sidewalks, storm drains, stormwater management, public buildings, snow removal, fleet maintenance, as well as those responsible for maintaining public buildings and grounds. They are, in short, the people who maintain and improve the systems and services vital to a community’s health, safety, and comfort.

Local activities scheduled for National Public Works Week in Oak Ridge include an after school program poster competition depicting The Power of Public Works in our Community, and the 2nd Annual Public Works Day Community Open House on Thursday, May 24, from 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the City of Oak Ridge Central Services Complex located at 100 Woodbury Lane in Oak Ridge. Poster contest submissions and winners will be on display at the Open House, which is a free event open to those who live and work in the City of Oak Ridge. More information will be released soon.