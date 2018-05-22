Nevil Ann Walker, age 75 of Lake City, passed away on Saturday, May 19, 2018 at the Methodist Medical Center. She was born on November 25, 1942 in Kentucky to the late Fred and Ruby Sturginn Scarbrough. Nevil attended the Briceville Church of God and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Frank Walker, daughter, Michellda “Michelle” Mitchell, brothers, Jack Otto, Pete and Billy Scarbrough, sisters, Margaret Scarbough, Virginia Jobe, Jewel Tipps Little and Linda Coleman, grandson, Eric Hubbard, great grand daughter, Chloe Hubbard.
Survivors:
Daughter Vanessa Mae Hubbard Lake City
Brothers Terry Scarbrough & Diane Coalfield
Jerry Scarbrough & Marie New River
Donnie Scarbrough Sunbright
Sister Susie Hall Floyd Co., KY
Son-in-law Bobby Mitchell Virginia
Special Friends Floyd & Wanda Scarbrough Lake City
J.C. & Gail Disney Lake City
Mark McCoy Virginia
Gene & Amie Oaks
Grandchildren Terry Hubbard
Becca & Mark Mason
Great Grandchildren Kyra Crawford, Seth Crawford, Ethan Hubbard, Nick Hubbard, Owen Mason and Skylar Chaney
And a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation: 4:00 PM -5:00 PM, Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at the Beech Grove Baptist Church in Lake City.
Celebration of Life: 5:00 PM, Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at the Beech Grove Baptist Church in Lake City, TN with Rev. Floyd Scarbrough and Rev. Kenny Sharp officiating.
You may also view Nevil’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com
Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN, is in charge of arrangements.