Nevil Ann Walker, age 75 of Lake City, passed away on Saturday, May 19, 2018 at the Methodist Medical Center. She was born on November 25, 1942 in Kentucky to the late Fred and Ruby Sturginn Scarbrough. Nevil attended the Briceville Church of God and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Frank Walker, daughter, Michellda “Michelle” Mitchell, brothers, Jack Otto, Pete and Billy Scarbrough, sisters, Margaret Scarbough, Virginia Jobe, Jewel Tipps Little and Linda Coleman, grandson, Eric Hubbard, great grand daughter, Chloe Hubbard.

Survivors:

Daughter Vanessa Mae Hubbard Lake City

Brothers Terry Scarbrough & Diane Coalfield

Jerry Scarbrough & Marie New River

Donnie Scarbrough Sunbright

Sister Susie Hall Floyd Co., KY

Son-in-law Bobby Mitchell Virginia

Special Friends Floyd & Wanda Scarbrough Lake City

J.C. & Gail Disney Lake City

Mark McCoy Virginia

Gene & Amie Oaks

Grandchildren Terry Hubbard

Becca & Mark Mason

Great Grandchildren Kyra Crawford, Seth Crawford, Ethan Hubbard, Nick Hubbard, Owen Mason and Skylar Chaney

And a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 4:00 PM -5:00 PM, Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at the Beech Grove Baptist Church in Lake City.

Celebration of Life: 5:00 PM, Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at the Beech Grove Baptist Church in Lake City, TN with Rev. Floyd Scarbrough and Rev. Kenny Sharp officiating.

You may also view Nevil’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN, is in charge of arrangements.