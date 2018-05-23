National Trails Day June 2nd

(Submitted) Tennessee State Parks will celebrate National Trails Day and kick off Great Outdoors Month with free, guided hikes at all 56 parks on Saturday, June 2.

The variety of events includes ranger-led day hikes, night hikes, history hikes, nature hikes and trail clean-up hikes. With more than 1,000 miles to explore, ranging from easy, paved trails to rugged backcountry trails to scenic waterways, there is something for everyone.

“We are grateful to Governor Haslam for making Tennessee the first state to proclaim June as Great Outdoors Month in 2018,” said Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Deputy Commissioner Brock Hill. “These hikes recognize the important individual and community benefits of getting outside, including better health, economic infusion for local communities, and appreciation and stewardship of our public lands.”

Since 1993, the American Hiking Society has set aside the first Saturday in June as National Trails Day, bringing together outdoor enthusiasts to participate in educational exhibits, trail dedications, gear demonstrations, instructional workshops and trail projects.

National Trails Day is one of five free statewide hiking events Tennessee State Parks offer. Additional events include First Day Hikes in January, Spring Hikes in March, National Public Lands Day in September and After-Thanksgiving Day Hikes in November.

A list of all National Trails Day hikes at Tennessee State Parks can be found at https://tnstateparks.com/about/special-events/national-trails-day-hikes.

Tennessee State Parks offer diverse natural, recreational and cultural experiences for individuals, families or business and professional groups. State park features range from pristine natural areas to 18-hole championship golf courses. There is a state park within an hour’s drive of just about anywhere in the state, offering a variety of recreational, lodging and dining choices. For more information about Tennessee State Parks, visit their recently updated website at www.tnstateparks.com.

Cove Lake State Park

June 2

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Join Ranger Hatmaker to hike to the Devil’s Racetrack. During the 3 mile round trip hike you will experience a number of waterfalls and an excellent view of Cove Lake from atop Devil’s Racetrack.

Please bring plenty of water and wear appropriate hiking attire, as this hike will be moderate to strenuous. All ages are welcome! We will meet at the Cove Lake State Park Office at 9:00 AM before driving a short distance to the parking area.

Meet at:

Cove Lake State Park Office

Contact Information

Cove Lake State Park

Phone: (423) 566-9701

110 Cove Lake Lane

Caryville, TN 37714

Park Ranger Casey Hatmaker

Phone: (423) 566-9701

Email: Casey.Hatmaker@tn.gov

Norris Dam State Park

June 2

9:00 AM – 11:30 AM

Meet at the Tea Room parking lot for this strenous 2 mile hike. We will go down along the new CCC Camp Kinchen Trail to explore the only CCC Camp preserved in Tennessee State Parks. Its time to climb back up the long steady grade to HIGH POINT where we will jump off down the SPUR trail to Lake View Trail. Back along the lake with steep steps and arrive at the Tea Room parking area. Wear good hiking boots and lots of water/snacks for yourself and the hike leader.

Meet at:

East Area – Tea Room Parking lot

Contact Information

Norris Dam State Park

Phone: (865) 426-7461

125 Village Green Circle

Rocky Top, TN 37769

Park Manager Mark Morgan

Phone: 865.426.7461

Email: mark.morgan@tn.gov