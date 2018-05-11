National Police Week May 13-19; ceremonies set for OR

(ORPD press release) The Oak Ridge Police Department will join other law enforcement agencies across the nation in celebrating National Police Week, May 13-19, 2018. The department plans to host two events on Tuesday, May 15, and everyone is invited.

The first event is a Peace Officers Memorial Day Service to honor all law enforcement personnel. The ceremony will be held at the flagpole in front of the Oak Ridge Municipal Building at 10:30 a.m. The keynote speaker will be Anderson County District Attorney General Dave Clark.

The second event is an awards ceremony which will begin at 5:30 p.m. inside the Municipal Building Courtroom. Oak Ridge Police Department personnel will be recognized with various certificates, awards and letters of commendation.

Members of law enforcement agencies in the Anderson and Roane County area are invited to attend both events, along with state and federal law enforcement personnel, local prosecutorial staff and public officials. The public is also invited to attend in support of the Oak Ridge Police Department and law enforcement nationwide.

The Municipal Building is located at 200 S. Tulane Avenue in Oak Ridge. For more information on the Oak Ridge Police Department, National Police Week or the Peace Officers Memorial Day Ceremony, contact ORPD at (865) 425-3504.