Minerva Patricia Powers (Trevino) 82, beloved mother and grandmother, of Brownsville, Texas, former resident of Clinton, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, May 27, 2018 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Powers was preceded in death by: Husband, Herman O. Powers, Sr. ; and daughter, Debbie.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Herman Jr. (Sandra), Darrell, Tyrone, Sandra (Matt), and Duwayne (Elizabeth); seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and twelve siblings.

The family will receive friends 6:00-8:00 pm, Thursday, May 31, 2018 with a rosary service to follow. Her funeral Mass will be10:00 am, Friday at St. Therese Catholic Church with a graveside to follow her funeral Mass at Sunset Cemetery.

A special thank you to the past and present Hanna High School tennis players, who acknowledged her as grandma. The family also extends their appreciation to the tennis community for their support.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.