MENCS: Harvick dominates Dover, claims fourth win of season

(MRN) Kevin Harvick made it look easy on Sunday at Dover International Speedway, winning the first two stages and beating runner-up Clint Bowyer to the checkered flag by more than seven seconds to claim his fourth victory of the season. They gave Stewart-Haas Racing a one-two finish on “The Monster Mile” as Ford filled five of the top eight spots in the final running order. Daniel Suarez ran third with Martin Truex Junior fourth. Kurt Busch placed fifth in another S-H-R entry and the organization narrowly missed having all four of its cars in the top ten as Aric Almirola wound up eleventh. Harvick started on the front row alongside pole winner Kyle Larson and quickly asserted himself, leading the first twenty-one laps. Bowyer came out of a forty-one-minute rain delay with the lead midway through the final stage. But Harvick took the top spot from him sixty-three laps from the finish and kept the Number-4 entry in front the rest of the way to notch his forty-first series victory and second at Dover. The other one came in the track’s fall race in 2015.

Despite starting from the pole, Larson failed to lead a lap and ran outside the top ten in each of the first two stages before finishing tenth overall. There were just twelve drivers running on the lead lap with Harvick at the finish.

William Byron was the highest-finishing rookie in the thirty-eight-car field, fourteenth.

Yesterday’s race included seventeen lead changes, identical to last year’s spring race. Just six drivers led laps on Sunday: Harvick, Bowyer, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Ricky Stenhouse Junior and Alex Bowman.

There were eight cautions for forty-eight laps and one red flag, which accounted for the rain delay in the final stage.

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Top 10 Finishers in the AAA 400 Drive for Autism

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Kevin Harvick (2) 201

2. Clint Bowyer (12) 40

3. Daniel Suarez (7) —

4. Martin Truex Jr. (3) —

5. Kurt Busch (9) —

6. Brad Keselowski (8) 108

7. Denny Hamlin (10) —

8. Ryan Blaney (14) —

9. Jimmie Johnson (19) —

10. Kyle Larson (Pole) —

RACE NOTES …

Kevin Harvick’s win on Sunday ended a long Dover dry spell for Ford, which hadn’t won a Cup Series race in Delaware’s capital city since Matt Kenseth steered a Jack Roush-owned entry into Victory Lane in 2011. Harvick has now won twice at Dover, but the first victory came in the 2015 fall event when Stewart-Haas Racing was running Chevrolets … Jimmie Johnson, an eleven-time winner at Dover, was looking for his second straight spring win there but fell eight spots short – grabbing ninth place after running in the top ten in each of the day’s first two stages.

NASCAR CUP SERIES Unofficial Point Standings After 11 Races

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

1. Kyle Busch 466 —-

2. Joey Logano 444 -22

3. Kevin Harvick 426 -40

4. Clint Bowyer 380 -86

5. Brad Keselowski 365 -101

6. Kurt Busch 358 -108

7. Ryan Blaney 346 -120

8. Denny Hamlin 344 -122

9. Martin Truex Jr. 340 -126

10. Kyle Larson 307 -159

TRACK FACTS …

Defending Monster Energy Series champion Martin Truex Junior broke out of a month-long slump with a fourth-place finish on Sunday at Dover – snapping a string of four straight races outside the top ten. Truex is well behind his championship pace of a year ago. Through the first eleven races of the 2017 campaign, he had two wins and was second in the standings – forty-four points behind leader Kyle Larson. In 2018, Truex has one victory and has slipped to ninth in the standings – 126 points behind leader Kyle Busch, who finished 35th at Dover.