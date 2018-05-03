May is Community Action Month

(Anderson County Community Action press release) Anderson County Community Action is celebrating Community Action Month, dedicated to recognizing the success of the National Community Action Network. America’s Community Action Agencies connect millions of children and families to greater opportunity, transforming their lives and making our communities – and our nation- stronger, according to a press release issued Wednesday by the local affiliate in Clinton. This month ACCAC will be engaging in programs and events that showcase our innovative work in Anderson County, according to that release.

“Community Action Month is a wonderful time to honor and celebrate the impact Community Action has in the lives of families and communities across the country,” stated Susan Bowling, Executive Director. The Community Action Partnership Network offers insight to leaders looking to understand what is working on the ground to help families thrive- creating smarter solutions that can be put to work within communities across the country.”

Bowling continued, “This past year, our agency has served 1,000 families in Anderson County and empowered them to attain self-sufficiency.”

The press release includes a list of some of the agency’s accomplishments and milestones from the past year:

65 referrals to the Ecumenical Storehouse valued items at $50,458

1020 volunteer hours valued at $10,200

3083 individuals received 15,400 items from our clothing and or household room

65 households received assistance with utility bills

9,938 referrals were made to other resources within the local area

527 households received a total of 50,554 units of USDA food valued in excess of $75,325

354 households a week received a total of 70,862 bags of food valued in excess of $294,077

113 households received garden vouchers to grow their own food

8 individuals received Ensure valued at $3,133

Anderson County Career and Technical program donated 200 flats of plants valued at $2,000

CVS donated health, beauty aids, and candy in excess $2,300

Donated food from local organizations valued at $9,700

Made available upon request used bedside toilets, shower and bath chairs, walkers, wheelchairs, and adult diaper and bed pads

Coordinate efforts to fill health care needs of residents with the Interfaith Health Clinic in Knoxville, Trinity Health in Oak Ridge, and RAM

Anderson County Community Action was established in 1965 to create opportunities in Anderson County. ACCAC a member of the Community Action Network, originally created in 1964. You are welcome to visit us at our office at 149 North Main Street in Clinton. Hours are 8 am to 12 noon and 1 to 4 pm weekdays. For more information, call 865-457-5500 or visit their website at www.andersonccac.org.