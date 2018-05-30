Home / Obituaries / Mary Susann Browning Whittaker Furtick of Heiskell

Mary Susann Browning Whittaker Furtick of Heiskell

Jim Harris 1 day ago Obituaries Leave a comment 39 Views

Mary Susann Browning Whittaker Furtick of Heiskell, TN, passed away at her home on May 28, 2018.

Mary was an avid movie collector and also a collector of many things. She enjoyed rescuing animals and people too. She was a very caring person to all who knew her. Mary also loved her dogs and other animals. Stray animals were very lucky to come across her.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents; Roy Edward and Mildred Louise Worrell of Knoxville, TN.

Mary is survived by her husband; David Furtick of Heiskell, TN; great-grandchildren, Brooklynn Rauhuff, and Allyson Rauhuff; grandchildren, Adrian Rauhuff and wife Judith, Shane Rauhuff and fiancé Anita Distefano, and Tony Rauhuff and wife Sarah Rauhuff; daughter ,Tina Rauhuff and husband Steve Rauhuff as well as many brothers, sisters, and countless relatives and friends.

Mary’s family will receive her friends on Thursday, May 31, 2018 in the chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN from 6pm to 8pm.  Jones Mortuary is in charge of all arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Thomas S “Tom” Tison, 74, of Heiskell

Thomas S “Tom” Tison, 74, of Heiskell, TN was called home to be with his …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.