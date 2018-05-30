Mary Susann Browning Whittaker Furtick of Heiskell, TN, passed away at her home on May 28, 2018.

Mary was an avid movie collector and also a collector of many things. She enjoyed rescuing animals and people too. She was a very caring person to all who knew her. Mary also loved her dogs and other animals. Stray animals were very lucky to come across her.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents; Roy Edward and Mildred Louise Worrell of Knoxville, TN.

Mary is survived by her husband; David Furtick of Heiskell, TN; great-grandchildren, Brooklynn Rauhuff, and Allyson Rauhuff; grandchildren, Adrian Rauhuff and wife Judith, Shane Rauhuff and fiancé Anita Distefano, and Tony Rauhuff and wife Sarah Rauhuff; daughter ,Tina Rauhuff and husband Steve Rauhuff as well as many brothers, sisters, and countless relatives and friends.

Mary’s family will receive her friends on Thursday, May 31, 2018 in the chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN from 6pm to 8pm. Jones Mortuary is in charge of all arrangements.