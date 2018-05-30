Mary Jeanette Weldon, 84, of Clinton

Mary Jeanette Weldon (84) a resident of Clinton, TN passed away on Monday, May 28, 2018.

Proceeded in death by husband Howard D. Weldon and son David H. Weldon of Clinton. Also sister Lueann Lebow Gilbert of Texas.

Survived by brother, Fritz Lebow and wife Betty of Clinton; nephew, Benjamin Lebow and wife Sandra of Knoxville nephew Dennis Weldon of Texas and niece Dianne Mayberry of Colorado. Special friends Richard and Brenda VanVeckhoven, Bruce and Marilyn Latham, and Kenny and Ernestine Webber all of Clinton, TN.

She retired in 1984 from BellSouth with 30.5 years of service. She was a member of Second Baptist Church in Clinton.

The family will have a funeral service 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 2, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her graveside will follow at Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Oak Ridge, TN with Gary Swaggerty officiating. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Second Baptist Church,777 Public Safety Lane Clinton, TN 37716. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton in charge of arrangements. holleygamble.com