Lookouts knock off Smokies, 6-2

(Tennessee Smokies) The Lookouts took advantage of the deep ball to defeat the Smokies 6-2 on Monday night. Despite a two-run home run from Trey Martin, Tennessee’s pitching was unable to hold the Lookouts in check as Chattanooga took game three of the series.

Chattanooga took an early lead on a solo home run to right field in the bottom of the second inning from Edgar Corcino. The Smokies answered in the fifth inning with Martin’s two-run home run to left, scoring Jeffrey Baez and giving Tennessee a 2-1 lead. It was the fourth home run of the season for Martin.

The Lookouts re-took the lead in the bottom of the frame on a two-run home run of their own from LaMonte Wade. Wade’s fifth home run of the year gave Chattanooga a 3-2 lead. A two-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning from Brent Rooker increased the Lookouts lead to 5-2. Corcino then drove in his third run of the night to put the nail in the coffin, singling in the eighth to give the Lookouts a 6-2 lead and win.

Baez and Martin led the Smokies on offense. Baez went 2-for-3 at the plate and scored a run, while Martin was 2-for-3 and scored a run as well. Trent Giambrone, Zack Short and Erick Castillo all added a hit in the game. Jason Vosler and Carlos Penalver both drew a walk.

Thomas Hatch started on the mound for Tennessee. Hatch went 6.2 innings, allowing five runs on eight hits and three walks. He also struck out one. Hatch handed the ball off to Scott Effross in the seventh inning, who threw 1.1 innings, giving up one run on two hits. He did not walk or strike out any batters.

Tennessee and Chattanooga will meet again for the fourth game of the series on Tuesday night at 7:15 p.m. ET. Oscar De La Cruz (4-3, 5.85 ERA) is going to start on the mound for the Smokies. Chattanooga will counter De La Cruz with Randy LeBlanc (5-1, 2.23 ERA). De La Cruz has won three straight starts as the Smokies pitcher.