Legal Services Advisory Committee update

Jim Harris 1 min ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 4 Views

As we have reported, the Anderson County Legal Services Advisory Committee met Thursday morning at the Courthouse in Clinton.

The Committee is made up of all the elected department heads in the county as well as three County Commissioners, and was created to provide oversight and guidance to the County Law Director as part of the Private Act in 2006 that established that office as an appointed, rather than an elected position.

Among the items on the agenda was an appearance by Ron Meredith, WYSH station owner and president, who discussed Law Director Jay Yeager’s alleged attempts to discredit news reporting done by this station on the William Jones harassment allegations, by telling county officials that Meredith had tried to improperly influence the awarding of a county contract. Yeager appeared to be most distressed over our reporting on an email that showed, contrary to public statements by Yeager, that the Law Director was aware of the allegations against the Circuit Court Clerk long before 2017. This morning, Yeager confirmed that the email in question was indeed genuine, and the Committee agreed that neither Meredith nor this station had done anything improper, illegal or unethical.

We will have more on this story for you Friday morning on the air and online.

