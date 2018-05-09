Legal Services Advisory Committee meeting moved to Room 312, still on Thursday

The Anderson County Legal Services Advisory Committee will meet Thursday May 10th at 9 am in room 312 of the Courthouse in Clinton.

The Committee is made up of all the elected department heads in the county as well as three County Commissioners, and was created to provide oversight and guidance to the County Law Director as part of the Private Act in 2006 that established that office as an appointed, rather than an elected position.

Among the items on the agenda will be an appearance by Ron Meredith, WYSH station owner and president, who will discuss Law Director Jay Yeager’s alleged attempts to discredit news reporting done by this station in the William Jones harassment allegations by telling county officials that Meredith had tried to influence the awarding of a county contract. Yeager appeared to be most distressed over our reporting on an email that showed, contrary to public statements by Yeager, that the Law Director was aware of the allegations against the Circuit Court Clerk long before 2017. Meredith has discussed his concerns on the air and will bring them to the attention of the Legal Services Advisory Board on Thursday.

The Committee, according to the agenda, will also discuss a resolution that reads “From time to time issues are assigned to the law director that fall outside the scope of the legal duties customarily assigned to the office pursuant to the Private Acts of 2006, Chapter No. 77, existing policies and resolutions of the county commission. These extra duties must be approved by majority vote of the county legislative body (or Legal Services Advisory Committee.)”

