Larry Joe Phillips, age 63 of Clinton, TN, passed away on Sunday, May 27, 2018 in Caryville, TN. Larry loved preaching, playing the guitar, and spending time with family. He was a great dad and loving husband. Larry was a great man in every way. He was preceded in death by his parents, Link and Stella Phillips.

Larry is survived by his wife Bernice Phillips of Clinton, TN; sons, Shamond Phillips of Indiana, Stevie Foster of Coalfield, Jonathan Massey of Clinton, Jackie Foster of Oliver Springs, and Tony Foster of Clinton; daughter, Andrea Phillips of Indiana; several brothers and sisters, grandchildren, and other relatives and friends.

Larry’s family will have a memorial service at a later date which will be announced later by Jones Mortuary with Pastor David Armes officiating. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Jones Mortuary.