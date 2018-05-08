LaFollette purchases building for LDP HQ

The LaFollette Police Department will soon have a new home after the City Council in a special called meeting on Friday agreed to purchase the building and property at 313 North Tennessee Avenue.

The city paid the owners a reported $50,000 for the building across the street from the Uility Board.

The building will provide more space than the current police station at City Hall and features an office, a bathroom and garage space. The larger building will also provide more space for storage, including for law enforcement supplies, and more parking for imkpounded vehicles.

Officials say that not a lot of work needs to be done before the police department moves in, namely some new paint, new fencing and some security cameras.

Having a stand-alone police station also checks off one of the requirements for the LPD to participate in the Knoxville Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.