Kathy Sue Daugherty, age 55 of Clinton

May 19, 2018

Kathy Sue Daugherty, age 55 of Clinton, TN, passed away on Saturday, May 19, 2018 at her homes in Clinton.  Kathy enjoyed working crossword puzzles and doing her nails, and she loved her dog, Hiccup.  Kathy was preceded in death by her father, R.L. Summers.

Kathy is survived by her husband, Rickey Daugherty of Clinton, TN; sons, Eric Daugherty and Dusty Daugherty of Clinton, TN; daughter, Miranda Cook & husband John of Spencer, IN; brothers, Jimmy Summers of South Carolina; sisters, Debbie McClung & husband Bill of Lake City, TN and Melissa Summers & husband Jackie Collins of Knoxville, TN; 8 grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Kathy’s family will receive her friends on Tuesday, May 22, 2018 from 6:00pm -8:00pm at Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN.  All other services will be private.  Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

