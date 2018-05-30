Home / Obituaries / Kasper Elliott, age 61 of Clinton

Kasper Elliott, age 61 of Clinton passed away on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at Methodist Medical Center. Kasper was over maintenance at North Clinton Elementary School. Throughout his life he loved fishing, hunting, and working in the garden. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Margaret Elliott; brothers, Louis, RC, Albert & Eddie Elliott; sister, Magdalene Nolan; step daughter, Paige Disney.

He is survived by:

Wife…………….          Margaret Elliott

Sons……………           Curtis Ridenour

      Matthew Elliott

Step son………..        Eric Ridenour

Step daughters.      Stephanie, Jennifer Gideon & Misty Blevins

Sisters…………….      Carolyn Lloyd (Lewis)

      Penny Koeder (Mike)

      Helen Neal (Allen)

      Cathy Carpenter (Roy)

Special friends.       David Farmer, Rick Burchfield, Johnny McMillian, & Lori Collins

Several grandchildren, nieces and nephews

 

The family will receive friends 4:00-6:00 pm, Saturday, June 2, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel. His burial will be 2:00 pmSunday at Red Hill Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

