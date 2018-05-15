Home / Obituaries / Jack Don Stansberry, age 87 of Clinton

Jack Don Stansberry, age 87 of Clinton

Jack Don Stansberry, age 87 of Clinton passed away on Sunday, May 13, 2018 at Parkwest Medical Center. Jack was born April 1, 1931 to the late Thomas Jefferson Stansberry and Florence Gertrude Thompson Stansberry. He attended Lake City High School where he played baseball, football, and basketball. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and served during the Korean War. Jack was a member of St. Marks United Methodist Church. He retired from Southern Bell Telephone Company (AT&T) after 38 years of service. Jack was an avid camper, fisherman, elk hunter, and enjoyed his hunts from a cabin he built outside Craig, Colorado. Jack was also an avid sports fan and attended the 1951 & 1998 UT National Championship Games. He followed UT and Atlanta Braves faithfully. He used his mechanical skills to rebuild numerous pinball machines and jukeboxes for his grandchildren’s enjoyment. He rebuilt two 1950’s Willy’s Jeeps he used hunting in the Colorado Mountains. His grandsons are the proud owners of these vehicles which he passed along to them. Over his lifetime, he enjoyed the nearness and the warmth of his family, all located nearby. In addition to his parents Jack is also preceded in death by his brother, Thomas (Tommy) Stansberry; sister, Bonnie Webb.

He is survived by:

Wife of 67 years………….. Peggy Craig Stansberry

Daughter………………           Linda Gowder & husband Timothy

Son………………………            Steven Stansberry & wife Kathy

Daughter………………….      Jennifer Vessell & husband James

Grandchildren………..        Christopher Lawson & wife Shelly

                  Emily Lawson

                  Matthew Stansberry & wife Angie

                  Andrea Stansberry Hensley & husband Josh

                  Abby Vessell Malone & husband Ben

                  Jamie Vessell & Jesse Johnson

4 Great Grandchildren

 

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

