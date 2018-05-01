It’s Election Day! Polls open in AC until 8 pm

Today (Tuesday May 1st) is primary election day in Anderson County and the polls will be open until 8:00 tonight.

Remember that, unlike early voting, you must vote at your home precinct listed on your voter registration card. You will also have to bring a photo ID with you to the polls.

There are seven countywide races being contested in the primaries, with all but two of them deciding the election itself. All of the races that will decide the outright winner are on the Republican side of the ballot, with two Democratic candidates unopposed in their primaries awaiting the winners of crowded Republican primaries for Sheriff and Trustee in August’s general election. One candidate has qualified as a write-in candidate for Circuit Court Clerk in the Republican primary, Robby Fulton.

Here is a look at the candidates in the May 1 primary election:

Anderson County Circuit Court Clerk

William T. Jones—incumbent, accused by at least eight women of sexual harassment, inappropriate workplace behavior, and intimidation

Rex Lynch—pleaded guilty in 2011 to sales tax fraud charges after being indicted and forced to step down as County Mayor

Robby Fulton–write-in

Anderson County Clerk (Republican primary only)

Leesa Arowood—Republican: longtime businesswoman

Jeff Cole—Republican: incumbent; switched parties from the Democratic to Republican side four years ago; seeking fifth term in office.

Anderson County Mayor (Republican primary only)

Steve Emert—County Commissioner, former chairman

Terry Frank—Incumbent; seeking second full term as Mayor

Anderson County Register of Deeds (Republican primary only)

Michael Yarnell Foster—Rocky Top City Manager, formerly with ASAP

Tim Shelton—incumbent; seeking fifth term; COAT County Official of the Year; also switched from Democratic side to GOP four years ago.

Anderson County Road Superintendent (Republican primary only)

Gary Long—incumbent

Anderson County Sheriff

Russell Barker—Republican: Director, 7th Judicial District Drug Task Force; ex-CPD

Lewis Ridenour—Republican; former Chief Deputy; currently on leave from ORPD during campaign

Mark “Hollywood” Whaley—Republican; longtime deputy

winner of GOP primary will face Mark Lucas (Democrat); current Chief Deputy

Anderson County Trustee

Scott Burton—Republican: Clinton Mayor

Regina Copeland—Republican; 911 Director for 18 years

Scott Gillenwaters—Republican; currently serves on AC BOE, ex-Commissioner

winner of GOP primary will face Ebony Capshaw (Democrat); 1st African-American female candidate for countywide office in Anderson County

By law, a primary election is designed for the political parties to select their slate of candidates for the general election, so, when a voter is asked which ballot he/she prefers, the voter is locked into that party’s ballot, and cannot “cross over” their selections until the General election.

For much more on the May 1st primaries in Anderson County, visit www.acelect.com, the county Election Commission’s website, or call 865-457-6238.