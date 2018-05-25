Historic David Hall Cabin open house June 2nd & 3rd

Take a step back in time at one of the arliest homes and businesses in Anderson County during the Historic David Hall Cabin Open House June 2nd and 3rd, from 10 am to 6 pm each day.

David Hall was a Revolutionary War soldier who ran a tavern and inn in Anderson County, and in fact, he and his family are buried in the nearby cemetery.

Events include: a Civil War Cavalry Unit; blacksmithing and tin-smithing demonstrations; leather goods for sale; butter churning demos; flintlock rifle shooting and hatchet throwing; Smoky Mountain hammer dulcimer player Tim Simek; many historical documents and photos on display, and much more. Admission is free but donations for the non-profit David Hall Cabin Restoration Fund will be gladly accepted and food and drinks will be available for purchase.

The cabin is located at 830 Old Edgemoor Lane in Clinton (37716, for GPS purposes), and if you would like more information, call 865-945-3807.