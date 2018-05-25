Home / Community Bulletin Board / Historic David Hall Cabin open house June 2nd & 3rd

Historic David Hall Cabin open house June 2nd & 3rd

Jim Harris 6 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 5 Views

Take a step back in time at one of the arliest homes and businesses in Anderson County during the Historic David Hall Cabin Open House June 2nd and 3rd, from 10 am to 6 pm each day.

David Hall was a Revolutionary War soldier who ran a tavern and inn in Anderson County, and in fact, he and his family are buried in the nearby cemetery.

Events include: a Civil War Cavalry Unit; blacksmithing and tin-smithing demonstrations; leather goods for sale; butter churning demos; flintlock rifle shooting and hatchet throwing; Smoky Mountain hammer dulcimer player Tim Simek; many historical documents and photos on display, and much more. Admission is free but donations for the non-profit David Hall Cabin Restoration Fund will be gladly accepted and food and drinks will be available for purchase.

The cabin is located at 830 Old Edgemoor Lane in Clinton (37716, for GPS purposes), and if you would like more information, call 865-945-3807.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Legendary former CHS basketball coach Don Lockard passes away

Legendary former Clinton High School boys’ basketball coach Don W. Lockard passed away Wednesday morning, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.