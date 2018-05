Two juveniles were arrested in connection with a house fire in Harriman on Monday morning.

Harriman Police say the two admitted to starting the fire just after 6 a.m. Monday at a Harriman Housing Authority duplex on Bennett Circle. No one was inside the duplex at the time of the fire.

Police believe the two also stole a car from an auto dealership several weeks ago.

The allegedly stolen vehicle was recovered and charges are pending against the juveniles in both cases.