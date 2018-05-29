Harriman Police arrest 4 for drugs

Four people were arrested Monday after Harriman Police say they found $10,000 worth of methamphetamine in a van and a motel room

Harriman Police say they found three people inside a van in the Days Inn parking lot in Harriman and after searching the vehicle, found approximately 14.8 grams of meth, money, and drug paraphernalia.

Officers interviewed the people in the van, who told them that a woman, later identified as Diana Taylor, was staying in one of the motel rooms and may have a large amount of methamphetamine in the room.

Officers and investigators from the narcotics unit served a search warrant and discovered approximately 124 grams (or a quarter-pound) of methamphetamine, marijuana, two handguns, drug paraphernalia, and a total of $480 in cash.

Taylor and a man identified as Tyler Wright were both arrested for manufacturing, selling and delivering a scheduled II drug, simple possession, possessing a firearm during the commission/attempt to commit a dangerous felony.

Sarah Vincent and Katie Guettner were charged with manufacturing, selling and delivering a scheduled II drug and simple possession. Guettner also faces a drug paraphernalia possession charge.

All four were transported to the Roane County Jail.

Harriman Codes Enforcement also responded to the scene. Police said they spoke with hotel management about the steps that will be taken in investigating the establishment for possible nuisance violations against state and city codes.