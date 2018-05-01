Home / Local News / Harriman man charged after child found alone in car

Harriman man charged after child found alone in car

A Harriman man was charged last week with leaving his one-year-old child in a car in the parking lot of a Walmart.

19-year-old Jonathan Martinez was arrested on Wednesday at the Walmart in Rockwood on a charge of child abuse and neglect. Witnesses called police after seeing the child sleeping in a car seat with no one around. An officer called to the scene found the keys in the ignition with the car running.

The officer said the child had been left in the car for more than 20 minutes while Martinez was in the store.

The child’s mother was called to the scene to take custody of the child.

