A Harriman man was arrested Wednesday morning after a woman accused him of holding her against her will and assaulting her the previous day.

Harriman Police say they executed a search warrant early Wednesday at a home on Roberts Street and arrested 37-year-old James Wampler. The victim told officers that Wampler had forced her to stay at a home and assaulted her.

Wampler was charged with aggravated domestic assault and aggravated kidnapping and taken to the Roane County Jail.