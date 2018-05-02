GSMNP: Chimneys Picnic Area temporarily closed due to waterline problem

(GSMNP) Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced the temporary closure of Chimneys Picnic Area effective immediately due to a waterline break. Park Facility Management crews are working to find the leaks and make necessary repairs.

Park crews are also working on water utility repairs at Cosby Campground, Deep Creek Picnic Area, and Metcalf Bottoms Picnic Area. Leaks in these areas are confined to sections within the overall areas which remain open at this time.

For more information about temporary area closures, please visit the park website at site at https://www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/temproadclose.htm.