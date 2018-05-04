Grace Moore, age 101 of Briceville, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, April 29, 2018 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge surrounded by her family . Grace was born on February 14, 1917 in Windrock, Tennessee, the daughter of Byrd and Effie (Duncan) Daughtery She spent her early years living in various mining camps in Kentucky and Tennessee. On June 2, 1934 in Briceville she married John Moore. She lived in Briceville from the time of her marriage to her death. She was a faithful member of Walden View Baptist Church. She loved going to church, sitting in the front porch swing eating ice cream during the summer, and being with her family. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; infant son, William Byrd Moore; infant Daughter, Caroline Lee Moore; brother, Edgar Daughtery; sisters, Bertha Seiber and Anna Mae Dison; and Grandson, Tim Moore.

Survivors:

Sons Curtis and wife Cathy Moore Oakdale, TN

Kenny and wife Laura Moore Caryville, TN

N.B. (Pete) Moore Briceville, TN

Grandchildren Patty Humphrey Powell, TN

Regina Bailey Lake City, TN

Greg and wife Wendy Moore Briceville, TN

Cynthia and husband Rick Shelby Valparaiso, IN

Kristi Moore Michigan City, IN

Michael Evans Indianapolis, IN

Katy and husband BJ Ellis Greenwood, IN

Gary and wife Jackie Kite Briceville, Tn

18 Great Grandchildren

16 Great Great Grandchildren

Several Nieces, Nephews, and a host of many other family members and friends.

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Wednesday, May 2, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel in Lake City with Rev. Charlie Green and Rev. Jimmy Ault officiating.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet on Thursday, May 3, 2018 at Circle Cemetery in Briceville, TN for an 11:30 graveside Service.

Hatmaker Funeral Home of Rocky Top in charge of arrangements