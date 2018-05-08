Glenn David Prim, age 70 of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, May 6, 2018 at his residence. Glenn was born on May 8, 1947 in LaFollette, Tennessee. He was of the Baptist faith and loved being outdoors. Glenn is preceded in death by his father, William Monroe Prim and wife, Brenda Kirby Prim.

Survived by:

Mother Martha Prim Guastini Lake City

Daughter Kerry Mara Dayton, OH

Brother Roger Prim & wife Linda Lake City

Grandchildren Andrew, Sammy, Sara and Matt

Graveside Service: 1:00 PM on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at the Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Oak Ridge, TN with Rev. Wayne Phillips officiating.

Interment: Will follow the Graveside Service.

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.