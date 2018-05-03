Home / Local News / Foul play not suspected in death of man found in SUV

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 48 Views

A man was found dead inside a car at Oak Ridge’s Clark Center Park on Tuesday afternoon, but foul play is not suspected.

Oak Ridge Police say that while on patrol in south Oak Ridge on Tuesday afternoon, an officer spotted a man sitting motionless in the driver’s seat of an SUV parked along the side of the road leading into the main portion of the park.

The officer stopped and investigated, reporting that the man appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound to the head. Emergency crews pronounced the man dead at the scene and his body was taken to the Knox County Regional Forensics Center for an autopsy.

Police said in a news release Wednesday that while the investigation is “ongoing…no foul play is suspected.”

Police did not release the man’s name but said in the statement Wednesday that his family has been notified.

