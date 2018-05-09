Follow-up: OR shooting suspect allegedly threatened one victim ‘months ago’

As we reported Tuesday, a 20-year-old Powell woman was arrested Monday night and charged with two counts each of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment connected to a shooting Sunday night outside the Manhattan Apartments in Oak Ridge.

Kali Annabelle Bailey is accused of firing two rounds from a pistol into a car occupied by two people–a man and a woman–that struck neither but did cause both to be cut by broken glass. Police say that the male driver tried to flee the parking lot but Bailey followed him, only to lose her in traffic on a main road.

Investigators say that Bailey had threatened to shoot the female victim several months before over some sort of dispute over the nature of her relationship with the male victim, and that both victims knew Bailey.

Bailey is being held on bonds totaling $320,000 at the Anderson County Jail, pending a court appearance on Tuesday May 15th in Anderson County General Sessions Court in Oak Ridge.