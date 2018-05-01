Follow-up: Man charged in Wartburg shooting

(TBI release) A joint investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Wartburg Police Department, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department and the 9th Judicial District Attorney’s Office has resulted in the arrest of a Wartburg man on multiple counts of aggravated assault.

At the request of 9th District Attorney General Russell Johnson, on April 29th, TBI Agents responded to a shooting incident at an apartment complex at 519 South Kingston Street in Wartburg. Early Sunday evening, Wartburg officers and Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call at that location. When law enforcement officers arrived at the scene, they found four individuals who had been injured. Two men were treated for their injuries locally and released. Two others were transported to a Knoxville hospital for treatment, and have also since been released. During the course of the investigation, officers developed information that identified Jerry Bell, a resident of that complex and neighbor of the victims, as the individual who was responsible for the shooting.

On Monday, 58-year-old Jerry Bell was charged with four counts of Aggravated Assault and one count of Reckless Endangerment. Bell was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $150,000 bond.