Felix William (Bill) Schaefer, Jr., age 78, of Kingston went home to be with the Lord Thursday, May 24, 2018 with his sons by his side. He was born March 1, 1940 in Evanston, Illinois but has been a resident of Roane County for most of his life. Bill was a member of Liberty Baptist Church and loved attending as long as his health permitted. Bill and his wife, Nancy owned and operated Schaefer’s Automotive Service for many years and was known as an expert mechanic & a mentor to a lot of car mechanics young and old. He was a member of the Kingston “Kruiser” Car Club which held local car shows and cruises. He also enjoyed drag racing with his friends and family. Bill was looked up to by all of his friends and co-workers as a man who set an excellent example of how we should enjoy life to the fullest with family and friends, exemplifying a true Christian even when his health was declining. He took extreme pride in his children & grandchildren and will be greatly missed for his sense of what was really important in life. His example lives on for all of us to follow and that is to be kind and help others. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Nancy Jane Myers Schaefer; and parents, Felix William & Eleanor Emma Eberlein Schaefer.

SURVIVORS

Sons Billy & Becky Schaefer of Kingston

Jason & Tabathe Schaefer of Niceville, FL

Timothy Schaefer of Knoxville

Grandchildren Thor & Bekah Schaefer, Brock Schaefer, Samantha & Marcus McPherson,

Reves Schaefer, Emilee Schaefer

Sister Roberta Geissel & husband, George of Kalamazoo, MI

Brothers-in-law Wayne & Jean Myers of Crossville

Raymond & Debbie Myers of Crossville

David & Kathy Myers of Goodlettsville

Joe Byran Myers of Crossville

Several nieces, nephews, and a host of extended family and friends

The family will receive friends 5:30 – 7:00 pm, Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at Liberty Baptist Church with funeral service following at 7:00 pm, in the church sanctuary with Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. Interment will be held 11:00 am, Thursday, May 31, 2018 at New Midway Cemetery. Online register book can be signed at www.Frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.