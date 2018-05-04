Ex-Oliver Springs Housing Authority employee allegedly spent thousands on herself

The Tennessee State Comptroller’s Office says that a former Oliver Springs Housing Authority employee allegedly made almost $150,000 worth of personal purchases with housing authority credit cards, including cars, jet skis and even a boat.

The Comptroller’s Office began investigating the former Oliver Springs Housing Authority employee in April of last year, following her termination. The investigation included reviewing accounting records, bank and credit card statements, and other documentation beginning Dec. 1, 2015, through the employee’s termination in April 2017.

Records showed dozens of personal purchases, such as the cars, jet skis and boat, as well as a golf cart, payments on a travel trailer, car repairs, property tax payments, over 100 Amazon purchases, a cruise, jewelry, sporting goods, clothing, a cable bill, insurance, food and a prom dress.

In addition to the housing authority credit card purchases, the Comptroller’s Office also said she transferred OSHA funds to her boyfriend’s PayPal account as well.

Some credits and reimbursements have been made, but the Housing Authority is still short by over $135,000. Investigators are also looking $12,484.44 in questionable purchases for things like food, fuel, travel, supplies, and auto parts that she made with no documentation that it was for the Authority.

“The investigation raises many questions about oversight within the OSHA,” Comptroller Justin P. Wilson said. “The Board of Commissioners and housing authority management must take steps to ensure accountability. Our investigators have identified a number of weaknesses related to financial management and personnel practices. These issues must be addressed.”

The former employee is not identified in the report summary released this week.

Copies of the report were sent to the DAs office in Roane County as well as the US Attorney’s Office in Knoxville, certain state legislators and the governor’s office. The investigative report can be viewed at http://www.comptroller.tn.gov/ia/ .